1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sainik School Entrance Exam Result Declared @ Sainikschooladmission.in, Check Now New Delhi: All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2018 results have been declared on midnight of February 7, 2018. The candidates who have appeared for Sainik School Entrance Exam may check their results now from the official website, sainikschooladmission.in. The Sainik School Entrance Examination was held for admission to class VI & IX on Janaury 7, 2018 except Sainik School Nagrota, for which the exam will be conducted in April 2018. According to the schedule released by the Sainik School entrance exam organisors, interview and medical exam for the admission will be held from February 18, 2018 to March 10, 2018.



The final merit list including the waiting list will be published on March 19, 2018.



Boys who are between the age of 10 to 11 years (born between 02 Jul 2007 to 01 Jul 2008) and 13 to 14 year (born between 02 Jul 2004 to 01 Jul 2005) for Class IX are given chance to take the Sainik School Entrance Examination.



Admission will be made strictly in order of merit only in classes VI and IX.

You may check your Sainik School Entrance exam results following these steps:



Step One: Candidates will need to click on Result button from the official website

Step Two: Enter their Roll No and Date of Birth to view result.

Step Three: Check your results



Medium of Sainik School entrance examination for Class VI was set in English and Hindi. The question papers for Class VI was set in English and all the recognized official languages. But question papers for class IX was set in English only and students were required to answer in English.



