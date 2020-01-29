RUHS B.Sc Nursing Results Released. Direct Link Here

RUHS B.Sc Nursing results have been released on the official portal at ruhsraj.org.

RUHS result: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the RUHS result for Bachelor of Nursing (B.Sc) exams today. The RUHS B.Sc Nursing results for Part 1 main papers have been released on the official portal of the varsity at ruhsraj.org. Before this, the varsity released the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) revaluation results yesterday. Candidates will be able to download their RUHS result after entering their enrolment number, enrolment year and roll number on the official results link.

RUHS result: Direct link

Download your RUHS results from the direct link provided here:

RUHS result direct link

RUHS result: How to download

Candidates may download their RUHS results from the official website following the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RUHS, ruhsraj.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Results" tab

Step 3: On the dropdown, click on this link "B.Sc. NURSING PART-I (MAIN) EXAM. NOVEMBER-2019 (Dated: 29-01-2020)"

Step 4: On the next page, enter your enrolment number, enrolment year and roll number

Step 5: Click on "View results"

Step 6: Check your RUHS results from the next page

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) was established under the Act of State Government "The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Act, 2005" (Act No. 1 of 2005)"on February 25, 2005. The University aims to disseminate and advance knowledge in medical and health sciences.

The University provides academic and research facilities in various streams to the students studying in various Government Colleges (Medical, Dental, Nursing, Pharmacy and Paramedical) and private colleges or institutions affiliated to this University. The University endeavours the process of making itself a leader in world class medical education by focusing on the systemic instructions, teaching, training and research activities.

