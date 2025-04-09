Rajasthan RTE 2025 Admission Lottery Result Out

The Directorate of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the results of the Right to Education (RTE) Admission Lottery Result 2025 today, April 9. Candidates and parents who have applied for admission in the PP 3 Plus and Class 1 can check their results on the official website. The results are hosted on the official website: rajpsp.nic.in

Over 3.39 lakh applications were submitted for RTE admission in nearly 31,500 private schools across the state.

After the declaration of results, parents will be required to report online between April 9-15, 2025. The verification process at schools will continue till April 21, 2025. Parents will be required to submit their documents such as annual income certificate, domicile certificate (at least one year old), Aadhaar card or birth certificate of the students for the verification process. Those who are required to pay a caste certificate, BPL card or disability certificate should submit the same during the verification process.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form by April 9-24, 2025. The rechecking process for revised applications will be conducted until April 28. The first round of seat allotment process will be held from May 9 to July 15. The date for admissions is August 31,2025.

Candidates applying for admission to PP 3 Plus should be between 3-4 years of age, while those who wish to take admission in Class 1 should be between 6-7 years

Steps to check the result