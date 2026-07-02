RSSB Lower Division Clerk Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket For July 5 Exam

RSSB LDC Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the admit cards for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Assistant recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 5, 2026, in offline OMR-based mode at various examination centres across Rajasthan. Through this recruitment drive, the board aims to fill 10,644 vacancies for Clerk Grade-II (LDC) and Junior Assistant posts in different government departments across the state.

Direct Link: RSSB LDC Admit Card 2026

How To Download RSSB LDC Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the RSSB LDC/Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, including registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The RSSB LDC and Junior Assistant examination will be conducted on July 5, 2026, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while Paper 2 will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card, including exam centre, reporting time and instructions. The recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 10,644 vacancies across various government departments in Rajasthan.