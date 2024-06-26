Rajasthan Junior Instructor Recruitment Exam Postponed, New Schedule To Be Out Soon

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment Exam 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the date for the Rajasthan Junior Instructor recruitment examination due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates can check the updates by visiting the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process for the RSMSSB Recruitment 2024 exam started on March 13, and the deadline to fill out the application form was April 11.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced multiple openings for Junior Instructor positions across various fields. There are a total of 134 posts for Junior Instructor (Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Technician), 243 posts for Junior Instructor (Fitter), and 348 posts for Junior Instructor (Electrician).

The official notification reads in Hindi: "The direct recruitment examinations to be conducted by the Staff Selection Board for Junior Instructor (Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Technician) dated 27.06.2024, Junior Instructor (Fitter) dated 29.06.2024, and Junior Instructor (Electrician) dated 30.06.2024 are postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The examination schedule for conducting these examinations will be released separately on the Board's website."

RSMSSB Junior Instructor Recruitment Exam 2024: Age Limit

The age of the applicant should be 21 years on January 1, 2025, and should not be more than 40 years, as per the official notice.

This postponement follows the delay of various national and state-level exams in India, such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research UGC-NET, and the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). However, the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was cancelled.

