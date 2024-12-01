RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Admit Card For December 3 Exam To Be Released Soon, Check Details

RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Railway Recruitment Boards will soon release the RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024 for the December 3 examination. Candidates who have applied for the posts will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website of their regional RRB, once it is released. They will need to enter their registration number and date of birth to access the hall tickets.

RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download



Step 1. Visit the official RRB website of your region

Step 2. Click on "RPF SI Admit Card 2024" or "Download Admit Card"

Step 3. Enter your login credentials

Step 4. Check your admit card and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy of the admit card for future reference

RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Recruitment Process



The recruitment process involves three stages: a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).

Computer-Based Test (CBT): The CBT will follow a graduation-level standard with 120 questions to be completed in 90 minutes. Each correct answer awards 1 mark, while 1/3rd mark is deducted for incorrect answers. Marks will be normalized for exams conducted in multiple shifts. The minimum qualifying percentage is 35% for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL, and 30% for SC/ST.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates shortlisted from the CBT, up to 10 times the number of vacancies, will proceed to PET, PMT, and DV. Ex-servicemen are exempt from PET but must undergo PMT.

Document Verification (DV): Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their performance in the CBT, provided they qualify in both the PET and PMT.