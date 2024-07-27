RRB Recruitment 2024 Notification Released for 7,951 Posts, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB JE Notification for vacancies in Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, and other positions. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website indianrailways.gov.in once the application process starts. The application period is from July 30 to August 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies.



The official notification states: "After the submission of the ONLINE application (complete in all respects), if a candidate wishes to further modify, change, or correct any details except those filled in the 'Create an Account' form (including Email ID and mobile number) and the chosen RRB, they may do so by paying a modification fee of Rs 250 (non-refundable) for each occasion from August 30 to September 08. Details filled in the 'Create an Account' form (including Email ID and mobile number) and the chosen RRB cannot be changed. After September 08, RRBs shall not entertain any requests for modification of the information furnished in the application."

RRB Recruitment 2024: Salary

Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research: Rs 44,900

Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant: Rs 35,400

RRB Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

For the RRB Recruitment 2024, the application fee for general candidates is Rs 500, out of which Rs 400 will be refunded, after deducting bank charges, upon appearing in the 1st stage CBT.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC), the application fee is Rs 250, which will be fully refunded, after deducting bank charges, upon appearing in the 1st stage CBT. It is important to note that EBC should not be confused with OBC (Other Backward Class) or EWS (Economically Weaker Section).