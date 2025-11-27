RRB NTPC Undergraduate Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes In Three Days

Indian Railway will soon close the application window for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railway to apply for the posts.

The application window, which opened on October 31 for 2,569 vacancies, will close on November 30, 2025. The last date for fee payment is December 2, 2025, and any type of correction or modification can be done between December 3 and 12, 2025. Scribe candidates must provide their details between December 13 and 17, 2025.

"Dates for the Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination will be communicated from time to time through the official websites of the concerned Railway Recruitment Boards," said Indian Railway in the official notification.

This is a Level 6 vacancy with an initial pay of Rs 35,400, and the minimum age criterion is 18 years and the maximum 33 years. The examination fee for General and Other Backward Classes is Rs 500 (refundable Rs 400 after appearance in the CBT), and Rs 250 (refundable) for other categories.

The recruitment process shall comprise the following stages:

(i) First Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-I)

(ii) Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II)

(iii) Document Verification (DV)

(iv) Medical Examination (ME)

Steps to Apply for the Post

1. Visit the official website of Indian Railway.

2. Locate the recruitment section and click on the notification for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

3. Read the official notification carefully to understand eligibility criteria, important dates and instructions.

4. Click on the "Apply Online" link provided in the notification.

5. Register yourself by entering the required basic details to generate your registration number and password.

6. Log in using the registration details and proceed to fill in the application form.

7. Enter your personal, educational, and communication details accurately.

8. Upload the required documents, including a recent photograph, signature, and any other certificates as specified.

9. Pay the application fee online using the available payment methods.

10. Submit the application form after reviewing all the entered details.

11. Download and print the application form and payment receipt for future reference.