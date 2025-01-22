RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 32,438 Posts, Check Details

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official notification for Group D recruitment, announcing a total of 32,438 vacancies. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website starting tomorrow. The last date to apply is February 22.

This recruitment drive aims to fill Level 1 positions across various departments, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV and Technical Departments (Electrical, Mechanical, and S&T), for roles such as Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, and other Level-1 positions.

The selection process comprises several stages, including a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification (DV), Medical Examination (ME), and final Empanelment.

The modification window for corrections in the application form, along with payment of the modification fee, will be open from February 25, 2025, to March 6, 2025.

The official notification states: "During the ONLINE APPLICATION, candidates will be asked to Create an Account. If a candidate has already Created an Account for any Indian Railways CEN of 2024, they should use the same account credentials to log in and apply for this CEN (i.e., CEN No. 08/2024) as well. If the candidate has not Created an Account, they must first 'Create an Account' before proceeding to fill up the application for this CEN. Candidates are advised to fill in the details required for account creation with utmost care, as corrections of any kind will not be permitted once the account is created."

Computer-Based Test

The CBT for the RRB Group D recruitment is a 90-minute exam comprising 100 questions, each worth 1 mark. The paper is divided into four sections: General Science (25 questions), Mathematics (25 questions), General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 questions), and General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 questions). This test evaluates candidates' knowledge, reasoning skills, and awareness of current events.