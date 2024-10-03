RJS Mains Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download

RJS Mains Result 2024: The Rajasthan High Court has released the results for the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2024 can check their results by visiting the official site, hcraj.nic.in

RJS Mains Result 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the Rajasthan High Court's official website, hcraj.nic.in

Visit the Rajasthan High Court's official website, hcraj.nic.in Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Latest Updates" link

On the homepage, click on the "Latest Updates" link Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

A new page will appear on the screen Step 4. Click on the notice titled "Declaration of Result of Main Examination for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2024"

Click on the notice titled "Declaration of Result of Main Examination for Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge 2024" Step 5. Open the PDF and check your roll number

Open the PDF and check your roll number Step 6. Save the document and print a hard copy for future reference

Cutoff Marks For Various Categories

The cutoff marks for various categories are detailed as follows: For the General category, the cutoff is set at 131 marks. Candidates in the General (widow) category have a cutoff of 130.5 marks, while those in the General (divorcee) category need to score 122 marks. Both the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories share the same cutoff of 105 marks. For candidates belonging to the Other Backward Class-NCL (Non-Creamy Layer), the required cutoff is 123 marks, and for those in the Other Backward Class-NCL (divorcee) category, the cutoff is 122 marks. The More Backward Class-NCL category also has a cutoff of 122 marks. Finally, candidates in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) need to achieve a cutoff of 126.5 marks.

After successfully passing the mains examination, candidates will be invited for a personal interview. This stage assesses their legal knowledge, communication skills, and overall suitability for the role.