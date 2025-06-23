Rajiv Gandhi University IIIT 2025 Selection Merit List Released, Here's How To Download

RGUKT AP IIIT Merit List 2025: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh has released the selection merit list/call letter for Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) today, June 23, 2025. Candidates who applied for admission can check and download the merit list on the official website, admissions25.rgukt.in.

The RGUKT, IIIT exam is conducted for admission to 6-year integrated B.Tech program which includes a two year pre-university course and 4 year B.Tech Program.

RGUKT AP IIIT 2025: How To Download Merit List/Call Letter?

Visit the official website, admissions25.rgukt.in.

Click on "Selection Merit List 2025".

Enter your login credentials of application id and birth date.

The merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the merit list for future reference.

RGUKT AP IIIT 2025 Merit List: After Result Process

Candidates who qualify in the selection process must visit the designated campus with their original documents. Those without the correct documentation might not be allotted seat for admission.

All qualified candidates must report to their allotted college before July 14, 2025 for document verification.

RGUKT AP IIIT 2025: Details Mentioned On The Merit List