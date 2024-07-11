RGUKT Basar Results 2024: Selection List Released For Admissions To IIIT Campuses

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has released the selection list for admissions to its various IIIT campuses. The list has been declared for admissions to campuses in Nuzvid, RK Valley, Ongole, and Srikakulam.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the RGUKT to access the selection list. Aspirants seeking admissions to Btech (integrated) six-year programme can check the selection list on the official website at admissions24.rgukt.in.

RGUKT Basar offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes to eligible candidates. The institute offers a six year undergraduate integrated programme in BTech in different branches for students who have qualified class 10 exams. The integrated course after the class 10 exam comprises of a two-year Pre-University part equivalent to the TS intermediate examination. This is followed by a four-year BTech course.

The candidates are selected based on merit and performance in the entrance examination and interview. RGUKT has reserved 85 per cent of seats for Telangana residents, and 15 per cent are unreserved for the other candidates.

How to check AP IIIT Results 2024?