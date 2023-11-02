Revised Timetable For Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate Exam, Check Details

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has released a revised time table for the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 Board Exam 2024. Students who will be appearing in the exam can download the Maharashtra SSC Board Date Sheet 2024 from the official website.

The Maharashtra SSC Exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run between 11 am to 2 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the revised Maharashtra SSC Board timetable 2024, the mathematics exam has been postponed to March 13, 2024. The exam timings will remain the same.

The exams for first Languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi will be held on March 1 between 11-2 pm. The exam for second or third Languages such as German, French will be held in the second half.

The exam for subjects such as Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food and Beverage Service Trainee, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General will be held in the first half of March 2.

The second or third Languages including the Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: Composite Course will be held on March 4.

The first language (English) and Third Language (English) will be conducted on Thursday March 7.

The exam for Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra),Arithmetic (only for eligible divyang candidates) has been scheduled for March 13, 2024.

Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) exam will be held on March 15.

Science and Technology (Part I),Physiology, Hygiene and Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang candidates) has been scheduled for March 18. Science and Technology Part-II will also be held on March 18.

Candidates can visit the official website to check the complete list of the exam.