Results Announced For Pondicherry University Recruitment Exam 2023, Check List Of Selected Candidates Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the Pondicherry University recruitment exam 2023 that was conducted from November 25-26, 2023. The results have been announced for various positions including Junior Assistant, MTS, Personal Assistant, Hindi Translator, Semi Professional Assistant, Lab Assistant Department: Physics, Senior Technical Assistant (Networking/Computer) and Nursing Officer.

In an official notification, NTA noted, "The candidates applied, online for the non-teaching posts in the Pondicherry University recruitment exam 2023 are hereby informed that the Examination was conducted by National Testing Agency from 25th November to 26th November 2023 in Pen and Paper (PNP) mode. The Result of the above-mentioned posts have been prepared, with utmost care. However, inadvertently, if any error occurs, the National Testing Agency reserves the right to rectify the same."

The NTA further noted that the result and candidature of candidates are purely provisional.

Here is how you can check the list of shortlisted candidates. Click here

Pondicherry University is a central research university located at Kalapet, in the union territory of Puducherry established in 1985. The university ranked 68 in the 'University' category by the NIRF 2022 Rankings. In the QS World University Rankings 2024, the university has been ranked as one of the top public universities with a rank of 1201 - 1400.

The University has bagged Grade 'A' accreditation by the NAAC and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Pondicherry University imparts education across 65 programmes in a wide range of specialisations. The university is popularly known for its professional programmes and its research-based curriculum. Pondicherry University MBA programme is the most drawn one at PG level.