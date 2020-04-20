Certificates Of Class 1-8, 9, 11 Will Be Released After May 3: Rajasthan Education Minister

The promotion certificates of all the students of class 1-8, 9 and 11 studying in government schools in Rajasthan will be available after May 3.

Class 1 to 8 students will be promoted to the next class directly.

The promotion certificates of all the students of class 1-8, 9 and 11 studying in government schools in Rajasthan will be available after May 3. Concerned students can download the same after the lockdown period is over.

State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has tweeted that the certificates, of all the students studying in class 1-8, 9 and 11, that will have the promotion status and result of the students will be issued to them after the lockdown period. The certificates will be released with separate unique codes and will be available for candidates at PSP portal and Shala Darpan.

Students can download their certificates using the code.

Similarly, students from non-government schools have to download their promotion certificate from PSP portal. The Rajasthan PSP portal is the official website for private schools in the state.

This year the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, the state's school education board, will provide one time relaxation for promotion of class 9, 11 students to next grade in light of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Class 1 to 8 students will be promoted to the next class directly.

On maintaining the continuity in school education amid COVID-19 lockdown Mr Dotasra has asked Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar to provide free slots in public broadcaster Doordarshan to conduct virtual classes. In his letter to Mr Javadekar, Rajasthan Education Minister has written that many students studying in government schools do not have easy access to internet connection, due to which they are unable to attend online classes.

