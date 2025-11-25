Advertisement

REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025: Check Your Qualifying Status

REPCO Bank has released the Clerk 2025 exam results. Candidates can check their scorecards online using their registration number.

REPCO Bank Releases Clerk Result 2025 Merit List And Scorecards
  • REPCO Bank released Clerk 2025 exam results on its official website
  • Candidates can check their scorecards using registration number and password
  • The exam was held on November 8, 2025, for Clerk and Customer Service posts
New Delhi:

The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank (REPCO Bank) on Tuesday released the results for Clerk 2025 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in with their registration number and password to view their scorecards.

Qualifying candidates can now prepare for the next stage of the selection process. The exam was conducted on November 8, 2025, to hire eligible candidates for Clerk and Customer Service Associate positions.

The REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 has been officially released in the form of a merit list PDF and individual scorecards, allowing qualified candidates to verify their selection status for the next stages, including document verification and local language proficiency tests.

To access the results, candidates should visit the official website at www.repcobank.com.

Steps to Download the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025

1. Visit the official website, repcobank.com.

2. Click the Careers/Recruitment tab on the homepage.

3. Select the REPCO Bank Clerk Result 2025 link.

4. Enter your roll number and date of birth.

5. Check your qualifying status by downloading the merit list PDF.

6. Save the scorecard for future reference.

