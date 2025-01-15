Rejected From IIT, NIT, Techie Draws A Salary Of Rs 50 Lakh, Shares His Success Story

Getting a degree from a renowned institution is not the only determiner of an individual's caliber and success. Aspirants from unconventional and ordinary education background also successfully emerge due to their hard work and dedication. One such example is of a 39-year-old Pradeep Kumar Saini who despite earning his degree from a tier 3 college is drawing a handsome package today.

Sharing his experience on social media platform LinkedIn, Mr Saini wrote, "I failed to get into IIT and even NIT. I struggled to crack TCS/Infosys/Wipro during odd-campus placements. I completed my BTech from tier-3 college and a tier-2 university. I was unplaced after my BTech. My career began at a small Delhi-based company as a web developer with a salary of Rs 5,400/month in 2008. I spent my first 6 years working for service-based companies.

Talking about his work experience he mentions further, "In 2014, I joined ShopClues, my first product-based company, with a salary of 8 LPA. During the COVID pandemic, I was laid off and unemployed for 3 months. After 10 years in the IT industry, I reached a salary of 50 LPA. HealthKart was the first company where I joined as an Engineering Manager. After 10 years in the IT industry, I'm working as a Senior Engineering Manager at ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited and enjoying creating content on YouTube. Today I am drawing a handsome salary and happy with that."

Sharing his mantra for life, he mentions the key takeaways, "I never gave up, constantly upskilled myself, and different domains. Sticking to a plan, learning from mistakes, and continuous improvement were crucial. I meticulously tracked every step of my journey- success, failures, and lessons- using detailed Excel sheets."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Saini completed his BTech at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he worked for various companies, including ShopClues, Paytm, and HealthKart. Currently he is working at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited