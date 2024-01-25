Registrations On For GO4Youth Olympiad On Environmental Studies, Winners To Get Cash Prizes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications from students for the GO4Youth Olympiad that is scheduled for April 8-12, 2024. Interested candidates can register for the Olympiad on the official website by February 25, 2024.

The Olympiad is being launched for students in the age group of 18-25 years. The participants will appear in an online exam that will be held either in English or Hindi medium. The question paper will have 50 multiple-choice questions, with no negative marking. The duration of the exam will be 60 minutes.

The Olympiad is being introduced to equip students with the knowledge and passion to advocate for environmentally conscious behavior and contribute meaningfully to environmental conservation. The Olympiad will be organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and endorsed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE) and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The Olympiad will enhance awareness about topics related to fields of Science, Technology, Policy, Economics and Social aspects of environment with a focus on energy, environment and sustainable development.

All the participants of the Olympiad will be entitled to get E-certificates. Rank holders will be awarded with merit and distinction e-certificates. Cash awards will be given to candidates who secure the top three positions. Besides this, the Olympiad will also be a gateway for securing internship opportunities at TERI and other renowned institutes. It will help the candidates to develop an impressive environment portfolio.