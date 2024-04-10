Registration Dates Revised For JEE Advanced, Check Details

Candidates who qualify the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. Online registration for JEE Advanced will begin on April 27, 2024 and will close on May 7, 2024. The registrations have been revised from the previous date of April 21- 30.

Candidates will have the option to make payment for completing the registration process by May 10, 2024. The registration fees for students is Rs 3,200. The fees for female candidates is Rs 1,600. For candidates belonging to the SC,ST and PwD candidates, the fees is Rs 1,600. Registration fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The admit cards will be available for downloading from May 17, 2024- May 26, 2024. The cards will include details about the candidate's name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024, photograph, signature, date of birth and address for correspondence and category.

All candidates have to reach the examination centre at their own expense and have to make their own arrangements to appear for the examination.

The JEE (Advanced) 2024 will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will consist of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, that is Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.