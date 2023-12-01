Registration Dates Extended For JEE Mains, Check Details

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the dates of registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main).

Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register on the official website by December 4, 2023.The previous date of registration to the exam was November 30, 2023.

The last date for successful transaction of fee through credit/debit card/Net banking/UPI is December 4, 2023. The correction of the particulars in the application forms on the website can be filled from December 6, 2023 to December 8, 2023.

The exam for Session 1 is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The admit cards can be downloaded three days before the exam. The result for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 will be announced on February 12.

The online registration for Session 2 JEE Main 2024 will take place from February 2 to March 2, 2024. The exam is scheduled to be held from April 1 to 15, 2024, with the result declared on April 25.

The candidates are also required to pay the application fees while registering for the exam. The application fees for BE, BTech, BArch, or BPlanning is Rs 1,000 for boys, Rs 800 for girls, and Rs 500 for all (General, OBC, and EWS). For making registrations to specific combinations of courses, the fees is Rs 2,000 for boys, Rs 1600 for girls, and Rs 1,000 for all.