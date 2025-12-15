RBI Summer Internship Applications Close Today, Check Details Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will close applications for summer placement in various offices of the bank today (December 15). Candidates can visit opportunities.rbi.org.in to apply for the internship.

RBI said, "Summer trainees are eligible to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000/- per month. Outstation trainees will be required to make accommodation arrangements on their own."

The period of placement will be for a maximum of three months during the period from April to July. The period may be reduced or extended at the discretion of the Bank.

Who can apply?

Students pursuing post-graduate courses.

Integrated five-year courses in Management / Statistics / Law / Commerce / Economics / Econometrics / Banking / Finance

Three-year full time professional bachelor's degree in Law from reputed Institutions / Colleges located in India.

Students who are currently in the penultimate year of their course can only apply for the summer placement.

The Bank will select a maximum of 125 students for summer placement every year. The short-listed outstation candidates will be required to bear the travel costs of journey to the office of RBI and back for this purpose. Names of selected students will be communicated between February to March.

Declaration of Secrecy

Summer trainees are required to furnish a declaration of secrecy to the Bank before reporting for the internship.

Place of Summer Training

Summer trainees will be required to undertake the project at the centre corresponding to the state of their institute, as per the table given above. The bank offers 17 centres across India.

Procedure for Applications:

Interested parties must use the official RBI internship portal to finish the online application procedure by: