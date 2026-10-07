RBI Repo Rate Revision: What It Means For Students And Young Professionals

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points has implications beyond higher borrowing costs and EMIs. For students, young professionals and first-time entrepreneurs, changes in monetary policy can influence education spending, access to loans, career opportunities and the availability of capital for new businesses.

Commenting on the RBI's decision, Mr. Parth Gautam, Pro Chancellor, Invertis University, said the rate hike reflects the need to remain cautious about inflation while ensuring that India's growth momentum remains protected.

"For young Indians, the impact of monetary policy goes much beyond EMIs and borrowing costs. It influences the ability of families to invest in education, of young entrepreneurs to access capital, and of businesses to expand and create employment," he said.

For students and their families, borrowing costs can play an important role in decisions related to higher education, particularly when education loans are involved. A change in interest rates can affect the overall cost of borrowing and household finances. For young professionals, the impact can also extend to personal loans, housing decisions and spending capacity.

Gautam also highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between inflation control and opportunities for young Indians. "At a time when India is building one of the world's largest young workforces, it is important that inflation remains under control without constraining opportunities for investment and enterprise," he said.

He further said that the RBI's upward revision of the growth outlook is encouraging and reflects the underlying strength of the Indian economy. According to him, maintaining the balance between price stability and economic growth will be crucial to ensuring that young Indians continue to have opportunities to learn, build, innovate and contribute to the economy.

For young professionals entering the workforce and students preparing to become part of it, the direction of interest rates therefore matters not only for borrowing costs but also for the broader environment for investment, entrepreneurship and job creation.