Rajasthan LDC Answer Key 2026 Out: Download Official PDF And Check Objection Process

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan LDC Answer Key 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Lower Division Clerk Recruitment Exam 2026, held on July 5 and 6, can now download the provisional answer key in PDF format and compare their responses. Candidates can estimate their likely scores before the final result is announced. RSSB has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

How to Download Rajasthan LDC Answer Key 2026?

Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Rajasthan LDC Answer Key 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login details.

Submit the information to view the answer key.

Download the PDF and keep a copy for future use.

Rajasthan LDC Answer Key 2026 Objection Process

The released answer key is provisional. Candidates who find any discrepancy can submit objections within the prescribed dates. According to the board, the objection window will remain open from July 27 to July 29, 2026.

Candidates must provide valid supporting documents while challenging any answer. An objection fee of Rs 100 per question has to be paid through the online mode. RSSB will publish the final answer key after reviewing all objections. It will be used for preparing the result.

Rajasthan LDC Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Rajasthan LDC Exam 2026: July 5 & 6, 2026

Provisional Answer Key Released: July 24, 2026

Objection Window: July 27 to July 29, 2026

Once the final answer key is issued, no further challenges will be accepted. Candidates should keep a copy of the provisional answer key and objection receipt for the recruitment process.