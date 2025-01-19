Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Stenographer, Salary Up To 1 Lakh

The Rajasthan High Court has commenced the registration process for Stenographer posts. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for these positions can do so by visiting the official website, hcraj.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is January 23, 2024.

The official notification states (translated from Hindi): "Before submitting the online application, the applicant must ensure that they meet all the eligibility conditions as per the terms mentioned in the advertisement and relevant rules. Additionally, the necessary information in the online application form should be filled correctly and completely in the corresponding columns. The information provided in the online application form will be considered accurate, and provisional admission to the exam will be granted accordingly. Therefore, the applicant will be solely responsible for the information filled in the online application form."

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will serve as Probationary Trainees with a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 23,700 during a probationary period of two years. Upon successful completion of the probation period, they will be eligible for a salary within the pay scale of Rs 33,800 to Rs 1,06,700.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, hcraj.nic.in

Click on the link for "Stenographer Recruitment 2025" on the homepage

Register yourself and generate login credentials

Fill out the application form by providing personal details

Make the payment and click on "Submit"

Save the application form and take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2025: Age

Candidates applying for direct recruitment must be at least 18 years old and must not exceed the age of 40 as of January 1, 2026.