Queen's University In Belfast Signs MoU With Tezpur Varsity For Doctoral Programmes

Queen's University Belfast, one of the leading varsities in UK and Ireland, has signed a MoU with Tezpur University in Assam to jointly supervise doctoral programmes in the next five years. It will enable scholars from Tezpur University to commence PhD study at Queen's in September this year. The collaboration will also offer opportunities for student and staff exchange for the purposes of study, research and teaching.

The MoU was signed here between the Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Vinod Kumar Jain, and Ian Greer, the Vice-Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast.

According to the MoU, primarily, the scope of collaboration will be in research and aligning with the strengths of both the institutions.

Initially, identified research areas of interest are primarily within the engineering field. However, it is expected that research areas from other faculties will be explored at a later stage.

"We have a long-standing relationship with India and are committed to assisting Indian students in realising their career aspirations. In line with this vision, we are pleased to roll out this capacity building project with Tezpur University in Assam. Our focus in India includes preparing students for leadership and citizenship in a global society, recognising that each country and region has its own strategic development priorities," Greer said.

Greer, along with his delegation from Belfast, was on a three-day visit to India. He met with representatives from a number of institutions and corporates in the country.

