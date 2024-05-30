QS World University Rankings 2024: Top Universities In Australia

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations. Here is a list of top universities featured in the QS Rankings from Australia.

With an overall score of 87.9, the University of Melbourne is the best educational institution in Australia. It is ranked 14 in the QS top universities 2023 ranking. The university is located in Parkville, Australia.

Located in Sydney, the University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) is the second best university in Australia as per QS Rankings 2023. It was ranked 19 across world and has a score of 86.7.

University of Sydney is also the third best college with a score of 86.7.

Australian National University (ANU) located in Canberra, Australia has an overall score of 81.5. ANU is the fourth best university in Australia and ranked 34th best university in world as per QS Rankings.

Monash University in Melbourne, Australia is the fifth best university in the country. It is ranked 42 in the QS World Rankings and has a score of 78.2.

The University of Queensland in Brisbane City, Australia is the sixth best university in Australia and has a score of 78.1.

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh is the seventh best university in Australia and has a score of 73.7. It is ranked 52 in the QS World Rankings.

The University of Western Australia in Perth has a score of 66.9 and is the eighth best university in Australia. It is ranked 72 in the QS World Rankings.

With a score of 62, the University of Adelaide is the ninth best university in Australia. It is ranked at the 89th place in the world.

University of Technology Sydney, Haymarket has a score of 61.8 and is the 10th best college in the country.



