World's Top Universities For Executive MBA Program Based On QS Rankings 2024

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global education analyst, unveiled its 2024 edition of the Executive MBA Ranking on Wednesday. The ranking identifies the top business schools worldwide offering executive MBA programs, guiding prospective students toward enhanced career opportunities.

Topping this year's list is Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, acclaimed for its excellence in executive MBA education. Following closely are IESE Business School and HEC Paris, securing second and third positions respectively.

Oxford (Saïd) Business School (United Kingdom)

Oxford's Saïd Business School clinched the top spot in the global rankings for Executive MBA programs in 2024. Renowned for its rigorous academic environment and global network, Saïd Business School offers a transformative experience for aspiring business leaders. Admission to the program requires candidates to submit GMAT scores valid within five years from the application deadline.

IESE Business School (Spain)

IESE Business School, located in Barcelona, Spain, secured the second position in the QS Executive MBA Rankings for 2024. Celebrating over six decades of excellence, IESE continues to empower future business leaders through its Full-Time MBA, Executive MBA, and Global Executive MBA programs.

HEC Paris (France)

HEC Paris ranks third globally in the Executive MBA category for 2024. Known for its commitment to fostering leadership and innovation, HEC Paris provides an optimal environment for students to excel and drive meaningful impact in the business world.

MIT Sloan School of Management (United States)

MIT Sloan ranks fourth globally for its Executive MBA program in 2024. Renowned for its cutting-edge research and dynamic learning environment, MIT Sloan continues to attract top talent from around the world.

London Business School (United Kingdom)

Consistently recognised among the world's top business schools, London Business School offers a range of MBA and EMBA programs designed to equip students with comprehensive business knowledge and strategic insights.

Other universities in the top 10 include the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (United States) at 6th spot, Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University (United States) at 7th position, Yale School of Management (United States) at 8th rank, INSEAD (France/Singapore) at 9th, and IE Business School (Spain) at 10th.

These institutions offer distinctive strengths and opportunities for executives aiming to advance their careers through top-tier MBA education.