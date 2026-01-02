Over 1,700 Punjab Government School Students Get Free Coaching For Top Exams

Over 1,700 students from Punjab government schools participated in Winter Residential Coaching Camps under the Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence (PACE) programme, aimed at preparing them for India's top professional education institutions, including IITs, NITs, and AIIMS.

The selection for the camps was rigorous. Students were evaluated through multi-stage assessments including mock tests, academic performance, conceptual clarity, and teacher recommendations. The programme reserved 20 per cent of seats for students from other government schools and drop-year aspirants, ensuring inclusivity beyond Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools for Meritorious Students.

The camps offered a structured curriculum delivered by faculty from top coaching institutions such as Physics Wallah, Vidya Mandir, and Avanti Fellows. Students received concept-focused teaching, advanced problem-solving sessions, daily doubt-clearing, one-on-one mentoring, and modules on stress management, career guidance, and recreational activities. Fully residential facilities provided secure, distraction-free environments with nutritious meals, medical support, and counselling services.

Punjab Education Minister S Harjot Singh Bains said the camps, held across three centres, Bathinda, Ludhiana, and SAS Nagar (Mohali), saw 1,728 students enrolled. Bathinda hosted 601 students (359 girls, 242 boys), Ludhiana had 573 students (327 girls, 246 boys), and Mohali accommodated 554 students (367 girls, 187 boys).



"These Winter Camps reflect the Mann Government's commitment to equitable education," Bains said.

"They empower youth from all socio-economic backgrounds, instilling confidence and providing deserving students a fair opportunity to compete for India's premier institutions."

Bains highlighted the programme's impact on results: "Last year, 265 government school students cleared JEE Mains, 45 cracked JEE Advanced, and 847 cleared NEET, proving that government schools are now launchpads for top professional careers."

The PACE Winter Residential Coaching Camps are among the largest competitive exam support initiatives in Punjab, reflecting the state government's focus on combining academic excellence with equity and student well-being.