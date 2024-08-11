Government Polytechnic College In Pune Invites Applications For Job-Oriented Course

Government Polytechnic College in Pune has invited applications for its "Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics," a practical and job-oriented program developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd.

Why Pursue An Automotive Mechatronics Course?

The Indian automobile industry is expanding rapidly and evolving quickly, not just in terms of vehicle size and model variety but also through technological advancements in new cars. Automotive technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated across all vehicle segments, driven by stringent regulations and heightened customer awareness.

To meet the after-sales service needs of these advanced vehicles, there is a growing demand for highly qualified and skilled technical professionals at dealerships and throughout the automobile industry nationwide. This course aims to address this demand.

Course Overview:

The curriculum and methodology are designed in partnership with Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd to align with the latest automotive technology. The course includes the following five modules:

Mechanical Module:

Modern engines and their functions

Transmissions

Chassis systems

Maintenance and servicing of modern vehicles

Introduction to Workshop Information System (WIS)

Preparation of work plans using maintenance checklists

Quality services

Electronics Module:

Basic electrical concepts

Wiring diagrams and components

Sensor principles and applications

Digital Electronics

Basics of CAN bus

Networking control units with CAN bus

Location of CAN voltage distributors

Interior and exterior CAN systems

Advanced Automotive Systems:

Study of vehicle components

Functions of various vehicle management systems (e.g., Advanced CDI, MESFI, Catalytic converters)

Electronic stability programs (ESP), ABS, BAS, ASR

Parking assistance systems (Parktronic)

Supplemental restraint systems (SRS)

Auto transmission electronic controls

Basic telematics

MOST, D2B

Auto air-conditioning

Soft Skill Development:

Verbal communication

Body language

Presentation skills using modern aids

Workshop Attachment Module:

One month of hands-on training at various dealership workshops

Maintenance service activities and vehicle maintenance processes

Faculty:



The instructors from Government Polytechnic are postgraduates in engineering with extensive teaching experience. They have also been trained on advanced automotive systems at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Chakan, Pune, under German trainers.

Course Duration:

One year, comprising five modules

Eligibility:

Candidates must have a Diploma or Degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Automobile, Electrical, E&TC, Mechatronics, or equivalent branches) or a BVoc in Automobile, Industrial Automation, or a related field.

Course Fees:

The tuition fee is Rs. 100,000, payable in two instalments. The admission will be confirmed upon payment of the first instalment of Rs. 50,000 on the day of admission.

Course Intake: 20 students

Admission Criteria:

Candidates with a diploma or degree in the specified engineering branches or a BVoc in related fields are eligible. Admission is contingent upon the submission of valid degree/diploma certificates before the course commencement.

Admission Process:

Admission to the course is through an Entrance test, Practical Test and personal interview. The entrance test will cover multiple-choice questions on basic automotive knowledge, physics, analytical reasoning, numerical ability, and English comprehension.

Syllabus for written Entrance Test:- (Total 125 Marks)

(Questions for all following syllabus based on Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) only.)

Basic Automotive:- (50 Marks)

Working and constructional features of CI and SI engines, Transmission, Braking system, Steering and suspension system, Wheels & tyres.

Basic Physics- 25 marks

Force, Velocity & acceleration, Time & Work, scalar & vector quantity, Friction, rating of battery, Electrical circuit, Electric resistance, Inductance, Capacitance & their units, Mutual inductance, Ohms Law, Electric work, power & Energy, connection of Ammeter & Voltmeter, Semiconductor, Welding Process& alloys

Analytical reasoning- 25 marks

Numerical ability- 15 marks

English Comprehension Test- 10 marks

Skill test- 25 marks

Important Dates:

The entrance exam and practical test will be held on Friday, August 23, at noon. The merit list will be released on August 30. Admission will be confirmed by September 6. The course will commence on September 19.

To apply, candidates must download the application form from the website, and submit it along with attested copies of educational certificates, and a DD of Rs. 200 (non-refundable) by post or email. Hostel accommodation is available for a fee of Rs 15,000.

For detailed information, students are advised to visit the official website.