Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Excise Inspector Result 2026 Out: Direct Link Here

PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the Excise Inspector Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the written examination conducted on May 31, 2026, can now check and download their results by visiting the official portal at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 197 vacancies for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector in the Punjab Government. Along with the result, the board has also released the final answer key after reviewing objections submitted against the provisional answer key.

Direct Link: PSSSB Excise Inspector Merit List 2026

How To Check PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Click on the "PSSSB Excise Inspector Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Search for your roll number using the Ctrl+F function.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

PSSSB Excise Inspector Final Answer Key 2026

Earlier, the board had issued the provisional answer key on June 1, 2026, and invited objections from candidates till June 5, 2026. After examining the objections submitted by aspirants, PSSSB has now released the final answer key along with the result.

Direct Link: PSSSB Excise Inspector Final Answer Key 2026

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result PDF will be considered qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process. They are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding document verification and further selection procedures.