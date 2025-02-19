PSEB 2025: Annual Examination For Punjab School Board To Begin Today

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will begin with the examination for Classes 8 and 12 today. The Class 12 exams will be held from February 19 and conclude on April 4, 2025, while that of Class 10 will be held from March 10 and conclude on April 4, 2025. Both exams will follow the traditional pen-and-paper format. The class 8 exam will start on February 19 and conclude on March 7, 2025. Students appearing for the Punjab Board exams in 2025 can check the complete date sheet on the board's official website, pseb.ac.in

The timetable includes details such as exam dates, subject names, subject codes, and timings.

Students appearing in the exam are required to carry their admit cards on all days. They must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

The board has set up 2,579 centres to conduct its annual board examinations for Classes 8, 10, and 12, where over 8.82 lakh students are expected to appear.

A total of 3,02,189 students of Class 8 will appear for the exam, while 2,84,658 students will appear for the Class 10 exam and 9,877 students for Class 10 open exam. A total of 2,72,105 senior secondary students will appear in the 12 class board exam and 13,363 students are set to appear in the Class 12 open exam.

Around 2,579 examination centres have been set up across the state for the board exams and 2,579 Superintendents and 3,269 Deputy Superintendents have been assigned to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exams.