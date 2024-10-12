Prime Minister's Internship Scheme Registrations To Begin Today

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, (MCA) will begin with registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 today. Candidates who wish to apply for the internship scheme, can visit the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in by 5 pm.



Candidates aged between 21 and 24 years, who are not employed full-time and not engaged in full time education are eligible to apply for the internship scheme. Candidates enrolled in online/distance learning programme can also apply.



Applicants must have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, BPharma, etc are eligible to apply for the internship scheme.



The internship lasts 12 months. At least half of the period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, not in the classroom. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the registration link, eligibility, how to apply, and stipend details.



Monthly assistance of Rs 5,000 will be paid to the interns for the entire duration of 12 months of the internship. Out of this, every month the company, based on the attendance and related company policies regarding good conduct, etc. will release Rs 500 to each intern from the Company's CSR funds. Once the Company makes the payment, the Government will pay Rs 4,500 to the candidate through Direct Benefit Transfer to the intern's Aadhaar seeded bank account. Incase, any company wishes to provide monthly assistance over and above Rs 500, it may do so from its own funds.



The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme in top companies has been announced in the Budget 2024-25 (Scheme). It aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in top 500 companies in five years. Through this scheme, youth will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environment, across varied professions and employment opportunities.

