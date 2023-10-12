President Says Kashmir University's 55% Women Student Enrollment Signals Brighter Future

President Droupadi Murmu and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Kashmir University convocation.

President Droupadi Murmu urged the students of the University of Kashmir to actively engage in social service alongside their academic pursuits. While speaking at the 20th convocation of the university, the President said that such involvement could serve as a catalyst for social transformation and be a shining example. Highlighting the fact that 55 per cent of students at Kashmir University were female, the President said the women and girls were ready to play a bigger role in the leadership of the country.

She expressed confidence in the potential of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Act' 2023, believing it to be a revolutionary step toward female-led development in the country.

मुझे यह जानकर बहुत खुशी हुई है कि Kashmir University में girl students की संख्या 55 percent है। Gold medals और prizes जीतने वालों की कुल संख्या में लगभग 65 percent लड़कियां हैं। मैं यहां बैठी सभी बेटियों को दिल से मुबारकबाद देती हूं, उन्हें दुआएं देती हूं। ये होनहार बेटियां हमारे… pic.twitter.com/G8lNCvLsBo — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 11, 2023

Drawing attention to the university's motto, 'Let us move from darkness to light,' the President underscored the importance of the youth's journey toward education and peace, as it would invariably propel the nation towards progress. She noted that societies and nations with youth dedicated to development and discipline inevitably advance toward prosperity.



The President also encouraged students to promote sustainable development, emphasizing that the principles of sustainable development are deeply ingrained in Kashmir's heritage. She commended the university's efforts in glaciology and biodiversity conservation and expressed optimism about the institution's commitment to making swift progress in these areas.

Moreover, the President said that Indian Knowledge Systems had received special attention in the National Education Policy. She cited the example of hydraulic engineering work carried out by an expert named Suyya some 1,200 years ago to protect the city of Srinagar from the Jhelum floods.