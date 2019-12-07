'Practice Empathy': President Ram Nath Kovind At AIIMS Jodhpur 2nd Convocation

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses 2nd Convocation at AIIMS Jodhpur

"In today's world full of distress, you embody an extraordinary virtue: 'karuna', that is, compassion," said President Ram Nath Kovind. He was addressing the 2nd convocation at AIIMS Jodhpur. In his address he emphasized the importance of empathy in healthcare while also urging the graduating students to observe highest ethical standards in their profession.

He said that at institutes like AIIMS, two most important areas of development come together: health and education.

He added that for years AIIMS Delhi was the preferred destination for people from faraway places for expert care. To make reliable healthcare available in more regions, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, established new AIIMS under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

AIIMS Jodhpur was set up with the mission to provide to people of this region healthcare facilities and medical education at par with the best of the nation. I am pleased to know that in a short span of seven years, it has excelled in the field of medical education and become a top choice of the students, after AIIMS Delhi.

He also applauded the efforts of the institute as a research centre. The institute not only supports research through its intramural grants but also has funding from both international and national agencies. While the institute is committed to research, it is also working on the local healthcare matters of this region.

The President also emphasized the need to develop low-cost diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services. He also appreciated the joint efforts of AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur in setting up an Innovation Centre for Medical Technology. The two are also collaborating for an AIIMS-IIT Knowledge Innovation Cluster. This, he said, will boost the medical technology sector in the country.

He said that AIIMS Jodhpur strives to improve the health of tribal people in this part of Rajasthan with the help of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The institutions like AIIMS are being developed to provide tertiary care to the poorest of the poor. It is heartening to know that AIIMS Jodhpur has provided consultation to over 24 lakh patients till date.

He said that India is known as the land of Charak and Shushrut and the research community around the world is taking note of India's traditional systems of medicine. He was pleased to know that AIIMS Jodhpur had started providing AYUSH services too.

