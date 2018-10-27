SFI Sweeps Pondicherry University Student Union Elections

Pondicherry University Student Union election results were declared today

Pondicherry University has elected new student executives for the academic year 2018-19 today. . Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI-M's students' wing, Student Federation of India (SFI) candidates swept the elections bagging 10 out of 11 office-bearers and executive committee member posts in the polls which was held in two phases. Junaid Nazar of SFI has been elected as the President while Shonima Nelliat (female) and Sugadev V (male) are elected as Vice Presidents. Across all the panels, SFI lost only the Joint Secretary seat.

According to reports, SFI won the Central Panel elections after ASA or Ambedkar Students Association led alliance announced their unconditional support for SFI candidates for 'defeating the communal forces'.

SFI, Congress's NSUI, DMK students wing, ASA, SIO, MSF and RSS's ABVP contested the elections this year.

The university follows a parliamentary mode of election where elected representatives of different schools of the university and its campuses will elect the office bearers.

In the first phase, all the Department of Arts and Sciences of Pondicherry University, Pondicherry University Community College, Lawspet Campus, departments at Karaikal Campus, Mahe Campus and Andaman and Nicobar Islands Campus students participated.

In the second phase, the election of the President, Vice-Presidents, Secretary and other major posts was held today at the Pondicherry University campus, said a statement from the varsity.

71 elected representatives who had already been elected in the first phase voted today for the election of office-bearers and executive committee member posts and the final result has been declared as below:

President - Junaid Nazar

Vice Presidents - Shonima Nelliat and Sugadev V

Secretary - Padakanti Shiva Rama Krishna

Joint Secretary - Arnond Rayalu A

Executive Member (Female) - Neelima Narayan, Bharathi & Naveena

Executive Member (Male) - Arun, Arjun and Mohammed Ramees

Prof K.V. Devi Prasad, Chairman - Election Committee, Dr P. Thangadurai, Election Officer, Observers of Election Prof K. Devan and Prof J. Krishnan, Polling Officers Prof Rajeswari Seshadri, Dr S. Jayakumar, Dr A. Praveen and Dr SM. Sundarapandian were involved in the process of the smooth conduct of students council elections at Pondicherry University for the academic year 2018 -2019, said the statement.

