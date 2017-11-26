Meet Tushar, An Eight Year Old Divyang Boy PM Modi Talked About In Mann Ki Baat "It was a young boy vis-a-vis an enormous task at hand. But his grit and determination were exponentially greater and mightier," PM Modi talked about the eight year old Tushar who is speech impaired, but used a whistle as an armament.

PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat Talked About Tushar, An Eight Year Old 'Divyang' Boy New Delhi: "You will be amazed to learn that Tushar, an eight year old differently - abled, Divyang lad from Madhya Pradesh had taken a firm resolve to make his village Open defecation free," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation in his



"You will be amazed to learn that Tushar, an eight year old differently - abled, Divyang lad from Madhya Pradesh had taken a firm resolve to make his village Open defecation free," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nation in his Mann Ki Baat address today."It was a young boy vis-a-vis an enormous task at hand. But his grit and determination were exponentially greater and mightier," PM Modi talked about the eight year old who is speech impaired, but used a whistle as an armament.Tushar would wake up at 5 in the morning, visit households from his locality one by one, awaken them and used gesticulations to wean them away from Open defecation.This boy transformed the village into Open defecation free covering 30 to 40 homes everyday, spreading the message of cleanliness.Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat address said, by promoting the virtues of cleanliness, this little lad has done inspiring work."This proves that cleanliness suffers from no barriers of age; there are no boundaries. A child or an elderly person, a woman or a man, everyone needs cleanliness. And everyone should contribute towards the cause of cleanliness."Our Divyang brothers and sisters are firm in their resolve; they are competent, capable, courageous and determined," PM Modi said.Click here for more Education News