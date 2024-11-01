Planning To Study In UK? This University Offers Scholarships Worth Rs 10 Lakh

The University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom (UK) is offering scholarships to international students pursuing postgraduate programmes starting in September 2025. A total of 75 scholarships will be awarded, each worth 10,000 pounds (approximately 10.9 lakh), covering tuition fees.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, applicants must have received an offer to study at the University of Sheffield for a programme starting in autumn 2025.

Scholarships are not available for distance learning courses. Applicants must also be enrolled in a full course at the University of Sheffield.

Those pursuing a Master's or integrated PhD programme can apply for a merit scholarship, but only for the Master's portion of the programme.

Scholarships do not apply to Master's programmes conducted partially at the University of Sheffield and partially at a partner institution.

Additionally, all Crossways courses and Erasmus Mundus courses are excluded from scholarship eligibility.

For tuition fee purposes, applicants must be self-funded and responsible for paying the overseas tuition fees. Sponsorship is not allowed.

All March programmes will be classified as postgraduate taught programmes and are therefore ineligible for undergraduate scholarships.

Scholarships cannot be granted for any postgraduate courses subject to higher clinical fees.

Important Dates

Application Opening: November 1, 2024

Application Deadline: 1pm (UK time) on May 12, 2025

Selection Criteria

A panel of senior staff members will evaluate the applications and select the most competitive candidates. Those who are awarded the scholarship will need to confirm their acceptance of both the scholarship and their offer by a specified deadline.

It is important to note that the International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship 2025 cannot be combined with the following scholarships:

International Postgraduate Taught Scholarship 2025

NCUK Postgraduate Taught Scholarship 2025

Professor David Locker Scholarship in Social Science, Oral Health, and Dentistry 2025

Sir Sze-yuen Chung Postgraduate Merit Scholarship 2025

MBA Scholarship 2025

GREAT Scholarship 2025 for Egypt, Malaysia, and India

For further details, please visit the official website.