Planning To Study In New Zealand? Know About New Post-Study Work Visa Rules

Study Abroad: New Zealand offers international students the opportunity to work in the country after completing their studies through the Post-Study Work Visa (PSWV). This visa allows students to stay and work for up to three years, depending on their qualifications. Starting in 2025, the PSWV rules are set to undergo changes, impacting students, including those from India, who plan to study in New Zealand.

New Changes In PSWV Rules



Under the revised regulations, students pursuing a master's degree after completing a Postgraduate Diploma (PGDip) will now be eligible for the PSWV. This change is expected to benefit international students significantly, providing them with enhanced opportunities to work in New Zealand after completing their education.

New Zealand is a popular destination for international students, with over 15,000 Indian students currently studying in the country. The changes aim to make studying in New Zealand more attractive and open new avenues for Indian students in the job market.

What Were the Previous Rules?

Previously, students who completed a 30-week PGDip and then directly enrolled in a master's programme were not eligible for the PSWV. Eligibility required 30 weeks of full-time study in the master's programme. With the updated rules, such students can now apply for the PSWV by demonstrating their enrollment in a master's programme.

Key PSWV Eligibility Requirements