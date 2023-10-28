Planning To Study Abroad? All You Need To Know About Studying In Austria

Students have the opportunity to join highly specialised course in Austria. Almost all students reviewing their experience of studying in Austria agree that the country provides great cultural richness and diversity, as well as an unforgettable social experience for foreign students.

Visa process

Applicants who are allowed to enter Austria without a visa may apply for and receive the residence permit from the residence authority once they are in Austria. EU/EEA nationals need neither a visa nor a residence title. They, however, have to register with the authority in charge of residence within three months of entering Austria. Nationals of other countries need a visa C (for stays for a maximum of 90 days) or a visa D (for stays of at least 91 days up to a maximum of 6 months) or a residence permit for study proposes (for stays longer than six months).

Fees

Students from third countries (who are in possession of a Residence Permit-Student) are required to pay 726.72 euros per semester. The student union membership fee "ÖH-Beitrag" and the student accident insurance fee is 20.20 euros per semester and is compulsory for all students.

Scholarships offered

There are various scholarship opportunities as well as possible project funding for international students and researchers. Depending on the country of origin and the level of studies, different options for funding are available.

Application process

For bachelor's programmes

Students with non-EU/EEA are required to submit school leaving certificate, proof of nationality (photocopy of your passport), an equivalent secondary school leaving certificate, German language proficiency (secondary school leaving certificate confirming German lessons of at least 4 years or a German language diploma or similar documents).

For master's programmes

Successful completion of at least a 6 semester specialised relevant Bachelor's degree (min 180 ECTS)

For PhD programmes

Master's degree in the same field of study as your research proposal or equivalent.