Planning To Study Abroad? All You Need To Know About Georgia

Georgia offers three types of higher education institutions to the students namely University, Teaching university and College.

University is the institution of higher education which carries out higher education programmes of all three stages and scientific research. Teaching university is the institution of higher education which carries out higher educational programme (except doctorate programmes). Teaching university necessarily carries out educational programmes of the second stage i.e master programme or programmes. College is the institution of higher education which carries out only the first stage educational programme of higher academic education.

Georgia has rich language

Georgia is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, in the caucasus region. Georgian is a well-developed and rich language with a centuries-long history. The Georgian alphabet is one of the most perfect and oldest alphabets in the world. The Georgian language is an active participant in the dialogue of cultures for centuries. It is an interesting country for Archaeologists.

Application process

Aspirants who wish to study in Georgia are required to follow the following steps in order to apply for the programmes-

Read about different programmes and universities. Choose a programme and contact the university international office for details of the programme.

Contact National Centre for Educational Quality Enhancement and Apply for Visa.

Visa process

Citizens of 94 countries may enter and stay in Georgia without a visa for full 1 year. Visitors who are holders of valid visas or/and residence permits of 50 countries may enter and stay in Georgia without visa for 90 days in any 180 day period.

A foreigner with short-term visa may stay in Georgia for 90 days in any 180-day period. A long-term visa is issued for duration of 90 days and is the precondition of obtaining relevant residence permit.

Programmes offered

The educational institutions in the country are well equipped to offer courses in Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry, Finance and Accounting, Business and Public Administration , Economics, Tourism, Engineering, Computer Science, IT, Social, Natural, Agrarian Sciences, Arts and Law, International Relations among others.

Universities

Akaki Tsereteli State University (Kutaisi)

Akhaltsikhe State Education University

Batumi Art Teaching University

Batumi Shota Rustaveli State University

Batumi State Maritime Academy

Georgian Technical University (Tbilisi)

Gori State Teaching University

Ilia State University

Tbilisi Ivane Javakhishvili State University

Tbilisi State Academy of Arts

Tbilisi State Medical University

Alterbridge University (Tbilisi)

Agricultural University of Georgia (Tbilisi)

American University for Humanities Tbilisi Campus

BAU International University, Batumi (Batumi)

Business and Technology University

New Georgian University (Poti)

Saint Andrews Georgian University (Tbilisi)

Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani University (Tbilisi)

Sukhishvili Teaching University (Gori)

Petre Shotadze Tbilisi Medical Academy (Tbilisi)

Tbilisi Medical Academy