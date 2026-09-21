PISA 2025: Global Student Scores Fall. What The Results Mean For Education

Student performance in reading and mathematics has declined significantly across Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, according to the latest results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The OECD released the PISA 2025 Results (Volume I): Future-Ready Students on September 8. The assessment covered more than 760,000 15-year-old students from 91 countries and economies. While science was the main focus of the 2025 assessment, students were also assessed in reading, mathematics and learning in the digital world.

Reading recorded the sharpest decline. Between 2015 and 2025, the average reading score across OECD countries fell by 28 points. According to the OECD, this decline is equivalent to roughly one and a half years of learning. Mathematics scores also dropped by 22 points, representing more than one year of learning.

Science performance, however, remained relatively stable. After a decline between 2009 and 2022, the average science score across OECD countries showed little change between 2022 and 2025. The OECD nevertheless warned that the broader decline in student achievement cannot be explained solely by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as some downward trends began earlier.

The report also highlights the growing number of students struggling to achieve basic levels of proficiency. Around one in five 15-year-olds across OECD countries is now considered a low performer in science, mathematics and reading. This figure has increased from 16 per cent in 2022.

Socio-economic background also continues to play an important role in educational outcomes. Students from more advantaged backgrounds performed considerably better in science than their disadvantaged peers. Although the gap narrowed between 2022 and 2025, the OECD noted that this was mainly because of declining performance among advantaged students rather than substantial improvements among disadvantaged students.

The report also examines the growing role of digital technology and artificial intelligence in education. The OECD says these technologies can support learning when used effectively, but they should complement students' learning rather than replace attention, effort and understanding.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organisation that bringstogether38 member countries to promote economic growth, better living standards and effective public policies. It conducts research, collects data and provides policy recommendations on areas such as education, employment, trade, taxation and the environment.