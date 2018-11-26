PGIMER 2019 Result: MD/MS Entrance Results Today @ Pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER 2019 Result for MD/MS courses will be released today by 4 pm @ pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER 2019 Result for MD/MS courses will be released today by 4 pm. An official from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh confirmed to NDTV that the results will be out today on the official website of the institute. PGIMER admission to all courses will be closed on December 31, 2018. More than 10,000 students have participated in the entrance examination which was held on November 25. Admission to various postgraduate courses conducted at the PGIMER is made twice a year. The sessions commence from first January and first July each year.

PGIMER MD/MS result for January session will be published on the website pgimer.edu.in.

The Institute follows a residency service-cum-training scheme. Candidates admitted to MD/MS courses are called Junior Residents.

The admission to the above courses of the Institute is made on merit on all India basis, by holding an entrance examination by the Institute, after issuing a countrywide admission notice.

Candidates will be considered for selection to MD/MS courses based on a theory paper consisting of 250 multiple choice question (MCQs) with five alternatives each and single/multiple correct responses, the same entrance examination was held on November 25.

Negative marks will be given for incorrect responses marked. The duration of this competitive entrance examination, conducted at various centres at Chandigarh was three hours.

The approximate number of questions for each subject is as follows: Applied Anatomy - 6, Applied Biochemistry-12, Immunogenetics and Molecular Biology-10, Applied Physiology-6, Pathology - 15, Pharmacology - 12, Microbiology - 12, Forensic Medicine - 6, Social and Preventive Medicine-7, Internal Medicine-36, Paediatrics-12, Dermatology-6, Psychiatry-6, Radiodiagnosis-6, Obstetrics and Gynaecology-20, Radiotherapy - 6, General Surgery-36, Otorhinolaryngology -10, Ophthalmology - 10, and Orthopaedics - 10.

