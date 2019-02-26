IGNOU Regional Centre At Patna Gets New Building

The CM also launched an app IGNOU RC Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has inaugurated a new building for IGNOU regional centre at Patna. He also launched an app IGNOU RC Patna and released the profile of the Regional Center for 2018-2019. This was followed by plantation in the new campus. Five new facility centers for the learners-- Students Support Services Center, Alumni Cell, Career Guidance & Counselling Cell, Placement Cell and Grievance Cell-were inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor. Dr. M. Shanmugham, Director, Regional Services Division and Regional Director Dr. Abhiash Nayak were also present.

The CM also visited the exhibition displaying the self-learning materials, poster containing activities of the Regional Center round the year.

In his address to the Study Center Coordinators, Professor Rao shared the ICT focused enabled services in IGNOU, skill-development programmes launched by School of Health Sciences, role played by the study centers in the expansion and growth of the university and the welfare measures taken by the university to provide inclusive education to people.

Dr. M. Shanmugham discussed the new initiatives of the university like online empanelment of academic counselors, online admission and skill development programmes.

