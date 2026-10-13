Pathways School Gurugram Gets New Owner, Name And International Partner

Lighthouse Learning has taken ownership of Pathways School Gurugram, one of India's prominent schools, and renamed it PSG Clifton International School. The move marks Clifton College's first international partnership in India. The announcement was made last week.

According to an official statement from Clifton College, Lighthouse Learning, Clifton College, and PSG Clifton International School will collaborate on knowledge exchange, global exposure, and academic programmes. The partnership will also explore new approaches to preparing young people for a rapidly changing world.

Building on the school's established academic foundation, Lighthouse Learning aims to further strengthen PSG Clifton's academic and institutional ecosystem.

"Lighthouse Learning's vision is to develop a distinctive institution that combines the best of global educational practices with a deep understanding of the Indian education landscape, creating new opportunities for students while preserving the values and strengths that have defined the school," the statement said.

Dr Christopher Stevens, Executive Head of Clifton College Education Group, described the partnership as an opportunity to build on the institutions' existing strengths and shape the school's future.

"The dynamism and ambition of Lighthouse Learning, combined with Clifton's blend of tradition and innovation, will underpin the ongoing development of PSG Clifton International School," he said. He added that the partnership would offer Clifton College Education Group valuable exposure to a different educational ecosystem, with both institutions sharing a commitment to child-centred education.

Prajodh Rajain, Founder and Group CEO of Lighthouse Learning Group, said the school's legacy and child-centred educational philosophy would remain central to its development.

"We welcome PSG Clifton into the Lighthouse Learning family with a deep sense of responsibility towards the community that has built it. At the same time, we believe this is an opportunity to grow further, with greater ambition," he said.

Rajain added that the partnership would bring together PSG Clifton's educational foundation, Lighthouse Learning's experience and capabilities, and Clifton College's global heritage. He said the collaboration would strengthen the school's academic and institutional foundation while creating more opportunities for students to learn, collaborate, and engage with a rapidly changing world.

Captain Rohit Sen Bajaj, Director of PSG Clifton International School, said the partnership marked an important milestone as the institution began its next chapter after 16 years.

"Lighthouse brings deep experience, strong professional capabilities and an international outlook, while Clifton College brings 164 years of heritage, academic distinction and a remarkable global tradition in education," he said.

Bajaj added that the school was proud to host Clifton College's first international presence beyond the UK and looked forward to building on the milestone while remaining true to its founding values and educational philosophy.