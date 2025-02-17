Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Students To Share Exam Tips Tomorrow

The latest episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is set to take place on February 18 at 11 AM, continuing the insightful discussions led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The session, titled "How Pariksha

Pe Charcha Inspired Success," will focus on managing exam stress and improving study techniques.

The panel will feature top-performing students, including:

Radhika Singhal - CBSE Topper (2022-23)

Shuchismita Adhikari - ISC Exam Topper (2024)

Brahmacharimayum Nistha - PPC Anchor & MBBS Student, Manipur University

Ashish Kumar Verma - PPC Anchor & IIT Delhi Student

These students will share their experiences, study strategies, and tips on staying calm during exams. The session will cover topics such as time management, revision techniques, and the importance of extracurricular activities.

Key Highlights of the Upcoming Session

"Eliminate problems, focus on time management, strategise, and move forward."

"Focus more on subjects that are your weakness."

"Extracurriculars are important because they build confidence."

"If you put forth the effort, good things will be bestowed upon you. That's true for sports, exams, and life."

"Study for 25 minutes, then take a five-minute break."

Students can tune in to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 on all official platforms to gain valuable insights on preparing for exams with confidence.

Recently, in an episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, three of India's top sportspersons-MC Mary Kom, Suhas L. Yathiraj, and Avani Lekhara-shared their inspiring journeys of resilience, determination, and passion. From overcoming personal hurdles to achieving global recognition, they provided valuable insights on how students can overcome challenges in both sports and academics.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the session, he answers students' queries related to exam stress and other academic concerns.

This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 is featuring seven insightful episodes, bringing together renowned personalities from diverse fields to guide students on essential aspects of life and learning.