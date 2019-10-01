'Padhe Lucknow, Badhe Lucknow' Starts With Books On Mahatma Gandhi, Freedom Struggle

'Padhe Lucknow, Badhe Lucknow' program began today with books on Mahatma Gandhi

This morning at 11:00 am students from schools across Lucknow closed their text books and instead indulged in reading about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and about Indian Freedom Struggle. The exercise was conducted across schools and colleges in Lucknow.

The program was conceptualized by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, who expressed her concern over a decline in reading culture specially among school students. With the objective of encouraging students to read more instead of spending time on their screens, the Governor has started the 'Padhe Lucknow, Badhe Lucknow' (Lucknow Reads, Lucknow Progresses) campaign.

The responsibility to execute the campaign has been entrusted to the Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor.

As part of the campaign, schools and colleges are required to organize a reading session of 45 minutes on the first day of the month. The activity is compulsory for all schools and colleges in the Lucknow district.

The idea is to read a book, which is not a textbook, around the theme announced for that month. If an appropriate book is not available around that theme, students can read any other book but a textbook.

The first program under this campaign was held today, the first day of October. The theme for the inaugural session was the life of Mahatma Gandhi or the Freedom Struggle, in-line with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The activity has to be documented by the institutes and photos and videos of the same have to be uploaded on a University Data Resource Centre (UDRC), link for which is available on Lucknow University website.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.