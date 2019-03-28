Oxford Confers Economist Amartya Sen With Bodley Medal

Prof Amartya Sen accepting the Bodley Medal

The Bodleian Libraries, Oxford University, has presented economist and philosopher Prof. Amartya Sen with the Bodley Medal, the Libraries' highest honour. The honour was awarded during the Founder's Lunch on March 15, 2019, an annual event commemorating the birth of the Libraries' founder, Sir Thomas Bodley, and his legacy of philanthropy.

Prof. Sen is the Thomas W. Lamont University Professor at Harvard University, a member of faculty at Harvard Law School and in 1998 he received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.

He was until 2004 the Master of Trinity College, Cambridge. He is also Senior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows.

Earlier on he was Professor of Economics at Jadavpur University Calcutta, the Delhi School of Economics, and the London School of Economics, and Drummond Professor of Political Economy at Oxford University.

Prof. Sen has served as President of the Econometric Society, the American Economic Association, the Indian Economic Association, and the International Economic Association.

He was formerly Honorary President of OXFAM and is now its Honorary Advisor. His research has ranged over social choice theory, economic theory, ethics and political philosophy, welfare economics, theory of measurement, decision theory, development economics, public health, and gender studies.

The Bodley Medal is awarded by the Bodleian Libraries to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the worlds in which the Bodleian is active including literature, culture, science and communication.

Past winners include biographer Claire Tomalin, novelist and screenwriter William Boyd, classicist Mary Beard, physicist Stephen Hawking, film director Nicholas Hytner, novelist Hilary Mantel, the late poet Seamus Heaney, writer and actor Alan Bennett and inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

Lord Patten of Barnes, Chancellor of the University of Oxford and Bodley's Librarian Richard Ovenden presented the award to Prof. Sen.

(With Inputs from harvard.edu and ox.ac.uk)

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.