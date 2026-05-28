OSM A Big Failure? Students Raise Questions Over Class 12 Evaluation, Manual Checking Demand Grows

The recent controversy surrounding the OSM evaluation system has sparked serious concern among students, parents and teachers across the country. Many are now questioning whether the CBSE Class 12 board examinations were fairly assessed and whether answer sheets should once again be checked manually instead of depending heavily on digital methods.

The issue came into focus after several students claimed that their marks did not match their performance in the exams. Social media platforms were flooded with complaints from students who expected much higher scores but received unexpectedly low marks. In many cases, students applied for re-evaluation and reportedly saw a significant increase in their marks, raising doubts about the reliability of the current checking system.

The OSM system, introduced to make evaluation faster and more organised, was expected to reduce human error and speed up result processing. However, critics argue that the system may have failed to properly scan or upload answer sheets, leading to mistakes in marking.

Following the growing criticism, many students and parents have demanded that CBSE conduct a fresh review of answer sheets. Some even suggested that board exams should be held again if large-scale errors are confirmed. However, education officials have not announced any decision regarding re-examinations. CBSE has stated that it is carefully reviewing complaints and ensuring that deserving students receive justice through the rechecking process.

At the same time, the debate over manual checking has become stronger. The controversy has once again highlighted the importance of transparency and accuracy. Students now hope that CBSE will take corrective steps to restore trust and ensure fair evaluation for all.