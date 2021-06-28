  • Home
Online Classes For Telangana Students From July 1

The Telangana government on Monday decided to hold from July 1 online classes for students from KG to PG in view of the pandemic situation.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 11:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

Telangana Schools not reopening on July 1, online classes to be conducted in view of Covid (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Hyderabad:

The Telangana government on Monday decided to hold from July 1 online classes for students from KG to PG in view of the pandemic situation. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed that online classes be conducted for students in view of COVID- 19, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said.

Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the classes for students from the primary to the postgraduate-level, Ms Reddy told reporters.

The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1.

She urged the management of private schools to collect only month-wise tuition fees as per a government order issued earlier.

