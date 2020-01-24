'One Nation Reading Together': Over 2 Million Students Read Books For Fun

More than 2 million children read books for the 'One Nation Reading Together' event

The 13th edition of One Nation Reading Together (ONRT) event was held today. Over 2 million children from 2100 K-12 schools participated in the event which is organized annually by Scholastic India. Apart from school children, more than 400 playschools, ten libraries, twenty NGOs and select coaching centers also participated in the event.

As part of the event, students across the country spent 20 minutes reading for fun and engaged in other activities that celebrate reading as an enjoyable and enriching experience.

At DLF Public School, Ghaziabad, Author, and filmmaker Samina Mishra read the Reading Pledge to 500 children from 10 neighboring schools, followed by a storytelling and quiz session by renowned storyteller Ms. Seema Wahi Mukherjee.

In Kolkata, the NGO, Future Hope, and All Women Bengal Council hosted the celebrations. Well-known authors Ms. Sampurna Chattarji and Mr. Eurig Salisbury read the pledge and hosted the day's activities for over fifty kids in Future Hope's event.

In Chennai, over 4000 kids from twenty-five schools gathered at The Hindu Senior Sec School, Indiranagar, Adyar where the reading pledge was read by all the students followed by storytelling sessions by Ms. Shilpa Krishnan. The kids also went on an awareness march in the neighbourhood to spread the message of the ONRT initiative.

''We have been running this initiative for 13 years in India and it gives us immense satisfaction to see millions of kids reading for pleasure on one designated day. Such initiatives take us a step closer to our mission of 'Raising Readers' in the country'', said Mr. Neeraj Jain, M.D, Scholastic India.

In a few schools, authors or a local celebrity were invited to read and celebrate the event with the school.

"It's been wonderful being a part of the ONRT project. I congratulate Scholastic for the innovative initiative, as I firmly believe in empowering children through an enjoyable Reading Programme", said Ms. Angela Ghose, Principal Union Chapel School, Kolkata

In the last 12 years, over 4,200 schools and over 6 million students have participated in this nationwide event. Authors like Ruskin Bond, Sudha Murty, Gulzar, Paro Anand have also participated in the ONRT sessions.

